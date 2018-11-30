Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Reliq Health Technologies (RHT) Share Price

Headlines about Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliq Health Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE RHT opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.62.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliq Health Technologies will post 0.110000005753846 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development and operation of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

