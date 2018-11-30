Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Eastman Chemical (EMN) Share Price

News stories about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Eastman Chemical’s ranking:

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-eastman-chemical-emn-share-price.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.