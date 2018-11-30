Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Price

Media coverage about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Texas Instruments’ score:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.96%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

