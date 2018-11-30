Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact The Advisory Board (ABCO) Stock Price

Media headlines about The Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Advisory Board earned a news sentiment score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

The Advisory Board has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

The Advisory Board Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

