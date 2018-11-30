SOOM (SOOM) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. SOOM has a market cap of $0.00 and $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOOM has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One SOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.02417800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00196235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.92 or 0.09405624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOOM Profile

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. The official message board for SOOM is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html. The official website for SOOM is fourthblockchain.org. SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain.

SOOM Coin Trading

SOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

