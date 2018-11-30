Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $3.21 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Stock

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,983,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 820,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,693. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

