Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 40,108 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 11.46% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $323,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSR remained flat at $$82.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sowell-financial-services-llc-purchases-shares-of-40108-invesco-active-u-s-real-estate-etf-psr.html.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.