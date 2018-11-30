S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 172,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,647,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,161,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,719,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

SPGI opened at $180.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $162.25 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

