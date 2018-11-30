SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Position Raised by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 209.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 641,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 114,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $35.00 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

