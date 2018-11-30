Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 42200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

SEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

