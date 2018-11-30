Splunk Inc (SPLK) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.63 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

