Splunk (SPLK) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. Splunk has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Splunk by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Splunk by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

