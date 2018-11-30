Sprint Corp (S) Holdings Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sprint by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sprint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sprint by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 247,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sprint by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Sprint’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

