Sprott (SII) Shares Down 6.4%

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 304,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 309,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

SII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

