Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Insider Buys $115,500.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) insider David Mcglinchey acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 16,103,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,297. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $194,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Insider Buys $115,500.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-insider-buys-115500-00-in-stock.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.