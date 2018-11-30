SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.23.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 32,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $145,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,420. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,785,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,963,000 after buying an additional 432,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,363,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,761,000 after buying an additional 312,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,086,000 after buying an additional 1,161,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after buying an additional 4,020,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

