S&T Bank PA Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 2.4% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,733,000 after purchasing an additional 691,409 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $1,903,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,322. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $445,365.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,921,420.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,800 shares in the company, valued at $19,910,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,034 shares of company stock worth $3,958,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

