S&T Bank PA Has $9.61 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. NetScout Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.47% of NetScout Systems worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,656,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 347,169 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,565,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 915,225 shares during the period.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,242. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $44,852.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $656,092.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,966 shares of company stock worth $997,467 in the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

