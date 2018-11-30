Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $91.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.04 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $81.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $348.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.98 million to $350.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.93 million, with estimates ranging from $359.25 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 945,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

