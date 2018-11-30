Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $67.37 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,293 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $67,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ExlService by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,130,000 after buying an additional 84,541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,739,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $361,397.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,933.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $183,613.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,033,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $56.96 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

