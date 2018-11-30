Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $84.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $84,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.54.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

