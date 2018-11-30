Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $96.30 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,171 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $96,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

