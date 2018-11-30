State Auto Financial (STFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.44

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 1853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

STFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 target price on State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.63.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $123,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 345,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 52.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Auto Financial (STFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.44” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/state-auto-financial-stfc-hits-new-52-week-high-at-34-44.html.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.