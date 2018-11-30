State Auto Financial (STFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.44

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 1853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.
STFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 target price on State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.63.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.60 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.
In other news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $123,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 345,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 52.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
