State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Raises Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Waters worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,542,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,244,000 after buying an additional 183,060 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,564,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,305,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Waters by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,087,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,376,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,416,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,574. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

