Steel Dynamics (STLD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Steel Dynamics to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of STLD opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after acquiring an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,632,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,117,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,668,000 after acquiring an additional 679,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

