Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.