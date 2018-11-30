Stephens Analysts Give Alliance Data Systems (ADS) a $227.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $227.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $189.23 and a twelve month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.