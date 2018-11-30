Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.42 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 36.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 18.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 39.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $4,642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,285,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,494,490. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

