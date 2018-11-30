Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,954.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $742,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,607,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,408 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,422. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus set a $372.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

ILMN opened at $333.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.51 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. Illumina’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

