Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 377,214 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 377,214 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nike by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 362.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 536,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

