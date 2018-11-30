Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Colony Capital Call Options (CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the average volume of 1,779 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colony Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Colony Capital by 281.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,687,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,659 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at $6,008,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,946,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 646,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Colony Capital’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

