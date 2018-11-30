Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mirati Therapeutics Put Options (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,562 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,132,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,450,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,638 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,565,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 363,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $37.37 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

