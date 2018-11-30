StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCastle Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCastle Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.35. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

