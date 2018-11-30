Stuart Legg Sells 29 Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total value of £147.90 ($193.26).

LON MAI opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

