SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in SUBARU CORP/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.

