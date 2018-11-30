Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) versus Cloudcommerce (CLWD) Financial Comparison

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudcommerce has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners and Cloudcommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cloudcommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Cloudcommerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Cloudcommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Cloudcommerce does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Cloudcommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.34 billion 1.07 $76.53 million $1.24 18.90 Cloudcommerce $2.08 million 1.26 N/A N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudcommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Cloudcommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 5.69% 13.56% 3.52% Cloudcommerce N/A -33.10% -17.28%

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Cloudcommerce on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The company's Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 30, 2017, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 668 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

Cloudcommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as Warp 9, Inc. and changed its name to CloudCommerce, Inc. in September 2015. CloudCommerce, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

