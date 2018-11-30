Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,945 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $173,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $113,606,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,762,660 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $92,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $82,034,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

