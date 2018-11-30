Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 124.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

USMV stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

