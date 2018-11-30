Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 32.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 120,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

EEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Enbridge Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

EEP stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-lowers-stake-in-enbridge-energy-partners-l-p-eep.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.