Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (BMV:EPU) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter.

EPU opened at $35.39 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF has a twelve month low of $590.00 and a twelve month high of $837.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF (EPU)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-raises-position-in-ishares-tr-msci-peru-etf-epu.html.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI PERU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.