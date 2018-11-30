Sun Life Financial (SLF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.50

Media stories about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.50” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sun-life-financial-slf-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-50.html.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.