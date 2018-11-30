SunCoke Energy (SXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.27

Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 10997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.80.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.25 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
