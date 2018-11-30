SuperEdge (ECT) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

SuperEdge (CURRENCY:ECT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, SuperEdge has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One SuperEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SuperEdge has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of SuperEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.02366330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00196486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.09382083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SuperEdge Token Profile

SuperEdge’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. SuperEdge’s official Twitter account is @superedge001. The official website for SuperEdge is superedge.info.

Buying and Selling SuperEdge

SuperEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.