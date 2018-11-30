Superior Drilling Products Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 121.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194,078 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 122,906 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.