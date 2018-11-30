SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,630 Kemper Corp (KMPR)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. 7,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

