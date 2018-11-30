SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.57 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $106.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sva-plumb-wealth-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-pimco-total-return-etf-bond.html.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.