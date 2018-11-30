Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

