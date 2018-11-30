Swiss National Bank Has $12.11 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.62 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

