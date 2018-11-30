Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Haemonetics worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 136.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 41.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

