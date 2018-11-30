Swiss Re’s (SREN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 99.76.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

